The University of Central Arkansas’ (UCA) Reynolds Performance Hall will welcome Steve Burns at 7:30 p.m. on April 4, a news release issued by the performance venue on Wednesday read.

Burns is an American actor and television host best known as the original host of the long-running children’s preschool television program “Blue’s Clues” from 1996 until 2002, for which he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2001. The series was rebooted as “Blue’s Clues and You,” with Burns serving as a frequent writer, director and producer.

