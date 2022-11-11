Marilyn Rishkofski joined Cadron Post Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, in 2019. And, perhaps, like some members, she may not know about every battle that was fought during the American Revolution.
But that initial lack of knowledge did not deter her when it came to designing an ornament for a Christmas tree that will be featured Dec. 7 during the Holiday Open House at NSDAR headquarters in Washington, D.C.
“Arkansas Daughters were invited to create and submit an ornament that celebrates the significance of the first rebel victory at Fort Ticonderoga,” said Debra Lewis of Rogers, Arkansas state chair, America 250! Committee.
Rishkofski did her research on Fort Ticonderoga and designed an appropriate ornament. She submitted it and her ornament was selected to represent Arkansas.
“Marilyn Rishkofski’s ornament best illustrated the significance of Fort Ticonderoga toward the battle for independence,” Lewis said. “The ornament will be placed on a tree with the theme ‘Celebrating America’s Pathway to a New Nation.’”
Rishkofski said she “knew nothing” about Fort Ticonderoga.
“I read about it and its significance to the Revolutionary War,” she said. “I am so happy to have my ornament selected to represent Arkansas. I was born and raised in Pennsylvania. We moved here about eight years ago.
“I finally feel like I fit it,” she said, laughing. “I love it.”
Arkansas Society Daughters of the American Revolution State Regent Gale Markley of Jonesboro said the state entries were judged by Carol Davis, “a successful, professional artist from Northeast Arkansas.”
“Davis stated that all the entries showed great creativity,” Markley said. “Davis added, ‘The winning selection was clear in its depiction of subject matter and was very professional in its presentation.’”
“ASDAR is delighted to be represented by Marilyn Rishkofski’s ornament representing the Revolutionary War battle with the British for Fort Ticonderoga,” Markley said.
Rishkofski created her ornament using a wooden disc and acrylic paints.
“It’s an abstract painting,” said Rishkofski, who has a degree in fine arts education from Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and taught art in public schools for 37 years. “It features two lakes, mountains and a canon.
“The lakes and mountains created an almost impassable terrain, which played a large role in 1775 when Colonel Benedict Arnold, Ethan Allen and the Green Mountain Boys captured the fort from the British in what many consider to be one of the first victories for the Americans during the Revolution,” Rishkofski said in her artist’s statement. “The cannons were moved to Boston to fortify Dorchester Heights, which helped to break the Siege of Boston in 1776 in favor of the Americans.”
Additional information about the fort states that it was designed in the shape of a star and its name, Ticonderoga, comes from the Iroquois word meaning “it is at the junction to two waterways.”
Lewis said the tree’s ornaments showcase figures, places and the earliest states from the time of the American Revolution.
“There will also be 56 ornaments representing the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence,” she said. “Each NSDAR America 250! state chair was asked to register for one of 67 choices and then submit an ornament to represent their choice … we chose Fort Ticonderoga.”
Rishkofski is a former chaplain of Cadron Post DAR Chapter and is the current chairman of the chapter’s American Heritage Committee. She is a member of Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church in Conway, where she is chairman of the Saint Peter’s Artists Collective (SPARC).
