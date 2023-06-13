Orthopedic surgeon Jason A. Smith, M.D. has joined OrthoArkansas. Smith joins a team of four surgeons who specialize in spine surgery.

“We are honored to have Dr. Smith join the OrthoArkansas team,” OrthoArkansas CEO Levi Bauer said. “His more than 25 years of experience and commitment to orthopedic care make him an invaluable addition to our clinic and the community.”

