Orthopedic surgeon Jason A. Smith, M.D. has joined OrthoArkansas. Smith joins a team of four surgeons who specialize in spine surgery.
“We are honored to have Dr. Smith join the OrthoArkansas team,” OrthoArkansas CEO Levi Bauer said. “His more than 25 years of experience and commitment to orthopedic care make him an invaluable addition to our clinic and the community.”
Smith is an Arkansas native who received his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Soon after, he headed west to complete a residency in Orthopedic Surgery at the University of Utah School of Medicine, and ultimately to the University of California, San Francisco for specialized training in Spine Disorders and Surgery. He is also certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.
“I believe in not only treating my patients but educating them about the causes of their pain and dysfunction and the various treatments necessary to bring about real functional changes in their lives,” Smith said. “If surgery is required, I ensure patients are well-informed about the surgical procedure to put their minds at ease.”
When not caring for patients, he spends time with his family swimming, biking, hiking and camping.
