HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (April 13, 2020) — Ouachita National Forest officials announced that, effective immediately, the Wolf Pen Gap Trail Complex located in Mena, Ark., is temporarily shut down until further notice.
These actions are consistent with federal and state health and safety direction to help reduce the impact on emergency responders and limit the spread of COVID-19. Use of the OHV trails strains emergency resources, especially search and rescue crews, at a time when the resources are already limited within the local communities.
As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety remain our number one priority. We are committed to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.
