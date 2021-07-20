A Colorado man accused of nearly driving head-on into a police cruiser and almost hitting several other vehicles after fleeing an officer into oncoming traffic last week is behind bars without bond in the county jail.
Jerimy Lee Gadberry, 42, of Calhan, Colorado, was charged in Faulkner County Circuit Court with fleeing, a Class D felony; aggravated assault, a Class D felony; failure to register vehicle, an unclassified traffic offense; driving on a suspended license, an unclassified misdemeanor; reckless driving, a Class B misdemeanor; and no insurance, an unclassified misdemeanor, following the July 14 incident.
The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Tuesday noting the 42-year-old man was behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Colorado.
According to the felony probable cause affidavit filed against Gadberry, he nearly struck a deputy’s patrol car just after 11 a.m. on July 14.
Deputy Robert Hensley was eastbound on Highway 286 when he noticed a blue car in the westbound lane make its way into his lane.
“I immediately maneuvered my car over the fog line to avoid a head on collision,” the deputy’s report reads in part. “The car did not slow down and continued westbound on Hwy 286.”
The deputy turned around and attempted to pull over the suspect vehicle. However, according to the report, Gadberry did not stop.
“Mr. Gadberry continued westbound for several miles and used the oncoming traffic lane to pass several other vehicles. Several vehicles were forced to move over in an effort to avoid being struck by Mr. Gadberry,” officials said, noting the Colorado man fled at speeds up to 90 mph.
Gadberry reportedly “spammed on his breaks” at the intersection of Highway 286 and Drillers Drive, where he “swerved in the ditch and avoided striking a light pole.”
Before making his way back onto Highway 286, the affidavit states, the Colorado man drove through three separate parking lots “around 55-60 mph” while workers were present.
Deputy Hensley noted in his report that he continued chasing after Gadberry “due to his recklessness and disregard for the public.”
The Colorado man eventually crashed near Betty Lane and “fell out of the passenger side window.”
Authorities said he was booked into the Faulkner County Detention Center after he was treated at the Conway Regional Medical Center.
Gadberry is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. Aug. 9 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing. He is also being held without bond in the county jail pending extradition to Colorado.
