Out-of-state woman found fit for trial in attempted murder case

A Tennessee woman accused of driving to Conway in October 2018 and stabbing a woman in the 10Box Cost Plus was found fit to proceed with trial Friday.
Latonya Kellem, 40, of Nashville, Tennessee, faces four felony charges – attempted capital murder, first-degree battery and two counts of third-degree battery – following an Oct. 14, 2018, incident outside of the 10Box Cost Plus.
A fitness-to-proceed hearing was held Friday afternoon in Kellem’s case.
During the hearing, psychologist Ed Stafford testified that he believed Kellem was fit to proceed in the criminal proceedings against her. Stafford was determined to be an expert witness during the hearing.
Though the Tennessee woman struggles with an alcohol addiction and can suffer from withdrawal symptoms, Stafford said this along with other minor diagnosis did not amount to a mental defect or disease and that Kellem was capable of assisting her attorneys.
Defense attorney Nick Dunn said that Kellem was previously diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder, which he claimed could have an affect on her thought process. However, Stafford testified that the diagnosis would not have factored into the circumstances surrounding Kellem’s charges.
The fact that Kellem drove from a casino in Tennessee to Conway to begin searching for her ex-boyfriend before locating a woman she believed was his new girlfriend in the 10Box parking lot showed Kellem acted deliberately, Stafford said. He also said her actions were “purposeful” because she switched her license plate, wore a mask and had on two pairs of gloves when she allegedly began stabbing the victim in the parking lot on Oct. 14, 2018.
Though he described her decision to drive from the casino to Conway as “chaotic” and “unplanned,” Stafford agreed with deputy prosecutor Cortney Kennedy and said it was clear Kellem committed a “deliberate act” by wearing a mask, gloves and switching her license plate before attacking the victim.
Officers who responded to the scene on the day in question learned Kellem parked her vehicle at Conway Glass Tinting Inc. before walking over to the 10Box parking lot as she waited for the victim to leave the store, according to the felony information filed against the then-39-year-old.
Those who witnessed the incident said they saw Kellem pacing in the parking lot prior to the attack but “did not pay much attention to her” until they saw her chase after the victim.
Two men – Tony Mcanally, who was sitting out in his truck, and Jimmy Dodson, a local cab driver – “ran through the small crowd of people, who were filming (the attack) instead of helping,” and got the knife away from Kellem after she reportedly began attacking the victim with a hammer and a knife, according to reports.
The victim suffered several lacerations and was “bleeding profusely” following the attack.
One of the responding Conway Police Department officers drove the victim to a nearby hospital after she said she was “feeling light headed and very dizzy.”
According to the affidavit filed against Kellem, she admitted to police that she argued over the phone with the victim over her ex-boyfriend leaving her, left the casino she was at in Memphis and drove to the victim’s Conway home, argued with the victim in front of her residence and then followed her to 10Box.
After listening to Stafford’s testimony Friday afternoon, Circuit Judge Charles “Ed” Clawson ultimately ruled the Tennessee woman was fit to stand trial.
A Feb. 28 motion hearing will precede Kellem’s two-day jury trial, which is set to begin May 13.
Staff writer Marisa Hicks can be reached at mhicks@thecabin.net.
