Demolition of the former St. Joseph High School began on June 28.
The original building was dedicated on Sept. 30, 1951, by Bishop Albert Fletcher. Up to that time, grades first-12th were housed in a two-story building known as Spiritan Hall, which was built in 1926.
The old high school is being torn down in lieu of the opening of the new structure that will open with the start of the fall term.
After the demolition concludes, the ground will be leveled in preparation for the eventual construction of a new K-6 building.
That would meet the goal of having all school grades on the west side of Harkrider Street.
