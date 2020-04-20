Outlets of Little Rock will host a blood donation drive in partnership with Arkansas Blood Institute on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Blood mobiles will be located in the parking lot near Old Navy. Organizers will ensure all donors are socially distanced and there will be ample distancing space for those waiting in the parking lot of the center.
Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives. Appointments can be made by visiting www.yourbloodinstitute.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/337179 or by calling 877-340-8777.
