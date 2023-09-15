Overall enrollment at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) is down a little more than 1 percent from last year, statistics released by the university on Thursday read.
UCA’s overall enrollment sits at 9,790. The decline in overall enrollment at UCA is a problem other higher education institutions in Arkansas are facing. State colleges and universities are grappling with a “decade-long decline” in college participation rates by Arkansan high school graduates, UCA President Houston Davis said at the university’s August trustees meeting.
All higher education institutions across the state face the same “central challenge” regarding “significant cost barriers, [both] real and perceived, and declining participation rates,” Davis said in August.
University officials are making “enrollment and successful completion of degrees” the “focus with this incoming class as well as with future students,” a news release issued on Thursday read. To that end, UCA is now offering the “UCA Commitment,” a program designed to offer a “pathway to a debt-free degree,” Davis announced at a celebration in the new Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts last week.
Open to incoming fall 2024 freshmen from Arkansas whose families make $100,000 a year or less, students who opt into the program will receive support from UCA officials in ensuring they take advantage of all the funding resources already available to them.
In an interview with the Log Cabin Democrat following the celebration, Davis said those resources include filling out a Federal Application for Student Aid, applying for the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship and work-study opportunities, among others.
“We’ll take every student’s specific situation and offer them a package to be able to [meet their financial needs to attend school],” Davis said, adding that students in the program won’t have to take out a loan or use a credit card to cover the cost of attending school.
“It is safe to say that UCA Commitment is a game changer for educational access and removal of debt barriers. UCA recognizes the vital role that education plays in shaping the future of our state and society,” Davis said, per a news release issued on Thursday. “The UCA Commitment is another investment in our students and in the state of Arkansas.”
Despite challenges with maintaining overall student enrollment, UCA did retain its position as the second-largest incoming freshman class in the state, welcoming 1,737 students this fall.
“Our incoming freshman enrollment has been solid and steady for several years now. We are excited and proud of this continuing trend of being a university of choice for so many academically strong students,” Davis said. “Like our previous cohorts, this incoming class is academically poised for success with an average GPA of 3.63, which ties last year’s class as the second highest in university history.”
First-time graduate student enrollment also increased this year by nearly 7 percent.
“Our professors are dedicated to the classroom experiences of students, as well as their experiential learning through research opportunities, service-learning and internships. This commitment to academic excellence and a full, rich student experience are some of the driving forces behind these sustained enrollment figures,” Davis said.
UCA undergraduate colleges who received the largest enrollment increases this year included the College of Business and the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
