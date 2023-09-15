Overall enrollment at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) is down a little more than 1 percent from last year, statistics released by the university on Thursday read.

UCA’s overall enrollment sits at 9,790. The decline in overall enrollment at UCA is a problem other higher education institutions in Arkansas are facing. State colleges and universities are grappling with a “decade-long decline” in college participation rates by Arkansan high school graduates, UCA President Houston Davis said at the university’s August trustees meeting.

