Health care providers administered over 90 percent of new COVID-19 vaccine doses within 48 hours of their arrival last week, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in his weekly coronavirus press briefing on Tuesday. As vaccine rollout in Arkansas picks up after several weeks of lagging numbers, the governor added the state has already vaccinated over 6 percent of its population, a mark which ranked the state 10th in a recent report by The New York Times.
Vaccine rollout has been slow nationally since the first coronavirus vaccines were approved by the Food and Drug Administration in December. As time has gone on, Arkansas has ramped up its vaccine rollout in the past week, thanks in part to the steady supply of new vaccine shipments, the governor said. He noted, however, that the size of vaccine shipments has yet to increase. He said he expects shipment numbers to increase in the coming weeks.
Despite some positive news on the vaccine front, the governor added that vaccine distribution by the federal contractors CVS and Walgreens has lagged in recent weeks.
Only 14 percent of their allocated vaccines have been administered to this point. He said he expects those numbers to improve significantly in the coming days and called for the public to understand the need for a “balance” between “efficiency and equity.”
Last week, new case numbers improved across the state, and the nation, significantly. As of Tuesday, however, new coronavirus case numbers have begun to creep again, the governor said. Since Monday, an additional 2,485 cases have been reported in the state, while 40 more deaths have been added to the state’s almost 4,700 names long list of people who have died as a result of COVID-19.
Hospitalizations have also increased by 11 since Monday for a total of 1,095. Ventilator usage has decreased by the same number for a total of 176. In discussions with hospitals across the state in recent days, the governor said that thanks to reduced case numbers last week, health care facilities around the state are more capable of handling the uptick in hospitalizations.
In other news at the press briefing, the state’s medical director for immunizations Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said that people who have been fully vaccinated should continue to wear their masks and social distance due to new variant strains of the coronavirus which has appeared in the U.S. from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil.
The state has yet to record a known new virus strain within Arkansas.
