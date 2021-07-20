On Tuesday, Rogers Group started two large asphalt overlay projects for the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) in Conway.
“We’re thankful for ArDOT’s investment in the Conway area and their commitment to roadway safety,” city officials said in a statement.
The first overlay project will be Highway 64 (Oak Street) from Ingram Street to near Ranchette Road.
“Expect nightly lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.,” officials said.
The project is expected to take up to four weeks to complete.
The other overlay project will be Highway 365 from Highway 60 (Dave Ward Drive) to Highway 89.
“Expect daily lane closures,” officials said.
The project is expected to take up to two months to complete.
“Please make plans for alternate routes and please drive with extreme caution in work areas,” officials said.
