Nightly lane closures are planned on Interstate 40 beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday between mile markers 125 and 148, the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) said.
Contractors will be conducting milling and resurfacing operations on portions of I-40. Work will be performed in the eastbound and westbound lanes Sunday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until the work is complete.
