Television host, author and lifestyle expert P. Allen Smith and floral creative designer Holly Heider Chapple offer inspiration for the holiday season in “Garden Home Christmas,” premiering on the Arkansas Educational Television Network Saturday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m.
Taped at Smith’s Moss Mountain Farm in Roland, Arkansas, this one-hour special features a vision for holiday cooking, decorating and entertaining with family and friends.
“Garden Home Christmas” will also air Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m.
