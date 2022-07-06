Dr. Margaret Pace, the newly-crowned queen of the 34th annual Arkansas Senior America Pageant, will now go on to represent Arkansas on the national stage in Hershey, Pennsylvania, to compete for the title of Ms. Senior America from Sept. 5-10.
Pace, a Magnolia native now living in Little Rock, was crowned Ms. Arkansas Senior America 2022 on June 4 at the Central Theatre in Hot Springs where she also won the People’s Choice Award.
The Ms. Arkansas Senior America 2022 pageant is a two-day event where women over the age of 60 from across the state demonstrate their wisdom, talent and contributions in their “Age of Elegance.”
At the pageant, Pace competed with six other contestants from around Arkansas in the categories of interview, talent, evening gown and philosophy of life. The first runner-up of that competition, Serena Spann of Hot Springs, who will serve as an Ambassador for Arkansas at the Ms. Senior America competition in September.
Distinguished Judges for the event were: popular KVRE radio personality, Tracy Simpson, local performing celebrity and President of the Women’s Welcome Club, Ms. Sharon Turrentine and successful business owner of Cora Jones Tax Service and a Hot Springs Women’s Chamber of Commerce leader, Cora Jones. Sharon Morgan Tahaney, Ms. Arkansas Senior America 2019 and Ms. Dixie Makepeace Ford, Ms. Arkansas Senior America 2018 served as Mistresses of Ceremony.
