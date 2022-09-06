Bill Pack has accepted the position of chief financial officer (CFO) for Conway Regional Health System.

As CFO, Pack will be responsible for the financial operations of the health system which includes Conway Regional Medical Center, Conway Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, Dardanelle Regional Medical Center, Conway Regional Surgery Center, and numerous outpatient centers and clinics located throughout north Central Arkansas. He will lead Conway Regional Health System’s accounting, business office/admissions and medical information teams.

