The Vilonia City Council will discuss project bids and ambulance services in the city during its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Vilonia City Hall.
The mayor and aldermen will hear an introduction of services by Pafford Ambulance Services, according to agenda documents.
The council will also discuss bids received for the Mount Olive Bridge project.
Additionally, the council will hear reports from:
Emergency Management.
Planning Commission.
Police Department.
Parks and Recreation.
Vilonia Area Chamber of Commerce.
Vilonia Senior Citizens Center.
Sewer Department.
To view the agenda in full, visit https://www.cityofvilonia.net.
The meeting will be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/watch/viloniaAR.
