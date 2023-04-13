Pafford Medical Services was recognized as one of four finalists for Category IV (151-499 Employees) Arkansas Business of the Year.
Arkansas Business recognized more than 30 top businesses, nonprofit organizations and executives from around the state at the annual Business of the Year awards. Finalists in each category were selected by an outside panel of judges and were celebrated at an awards ceremony, presented by The Hatcher Agency and UnitedHealthcare, at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.
Pafford Medical Services received the overall award for Category IV Arkansas Business of the Year.
Chief Operating Officer Clay Hobbs and President and CEO Jamie Pafford-Gresham accepted the award on the company’ behalf. Pafford-Gresham shared her thoughts on receiving this award.
“I am humbled by the recognition and was honored to receive the Arkansas Business of the Year Award in Category IV on behalf of the Men and Women of Pafford EMS spread across 17 counties in Arkansas. I absolutely feel our medics are the Swiss Army knife of health care professionals,” she said. “They are the health care safety net in each one of their respective communities and work diligently to ensure proper skill sets and coverage for their service areas, many times making sacrifices of time away from their families. I have no doubt they are our greatest asset, and I don’t forget it.
“Without them, this would not be possible. We were winners when we walked in the door, just to be named as a finalist with some very impressive companies. It made the award that much sweeter seeing our hometown guy, Mr. Mack McLarty honored for his legacy. We look forward to celebrating with our crews.”
