Pafford Medical Services was recognized as one of four finalists for Category IV (151-499 Employees) Arkansas Business of the Year.

Arkansas Business recognized more than 30 top businesses, nonprofit organizations and executives from around the state at the annual Business of the Year awards. Finalists in each category were selected by an outside panel of judges and were celebrated at an awards ceremony, presented by The Hatcher Agency and UnitedHealthcare, at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

