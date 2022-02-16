February is National Heart Month. Arkansas, Oklahoma and Mississippi — three states where Pafford Medical Services offers 911 responses – rank in the top five states showing the most cardiac related deaths (220.1-245 deaths per 100 thousand).
Because responses to suicide attempts are also on the rise in all the company’s service areas, Pafford Medical Services paramedic teams, differing to the CDC’s prevention information, offer the following recommendations for these matters of the heart.
Learn CPR
CPR Saves Lives. Performing CPR may actually double or triple a person’s chance of survival. You do not need formal training to perform CPR.
If you witness someone who has collapsed and is not breathing do the following:
Call 911 and if there is a bystander nearby, ask them to look for an automated external defibrillator (AED) often available at public buildings. AEDs are portable machines that can electrically shock the heart and cause it to start beating again. https://www.cdc.gov/heartdisease/cpr.htm.
Give (hands only) CPR – push down hard and fast in the center of the chest at a rate of 100-120 pushes a minute. Let the chest come back up to its normal position after each push. The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends timing of your pushes to the beat of the song “Stayin’ Alive.” Learn more about hands-only CPR from www.AHA.com.
Continue your pushes until help arrives or until a person with formal CPR training can take over.
Play your part in preventing suicide
According to the CDC, suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States. In 2019, 12 million people seriously considered suicide. More than 3 million people planned a suicide attempt and 1.4 million people attempted suicide. More than 49,500 people took their own lives. People who have experienced violence, bullying and/or sexual abuse are at a higher risk of suicide.
Learn the warning signs for potential suicide:
Feeling like a burden, being isolated, increased anxiety, feeling trapped or in unbearable pain, increased substance abuse, looking for access to lethal means, increased anger or rage, extreme mood swings, expressing hopelessness, sleeping too much or too little, talking or posting about wanting to die, making plans for suicide.
For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/injury/features/be-there -prevent-suicide/index.html.
