In early June 2022, former Russellville resident Elizabeth Holland relocated to Saline County with her family to continue in her new logistics manager position for Pafford Medical Services.

Named as the company’s logistics manager in late February, Holland has already begun her new role ordering and overseeing the distribution of equipment and supplies for Pafford’s Saline and Faulkner counties’ ambulance operations.

