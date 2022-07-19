In early June 2022, former Russellville resident Elizabeth Holland relocated to Saline County with her family to continue in her new logistics manager position for Pafford Medical Services.
Named as the company’s logistics manager in late February, Holland has already begun her new role ordering and overseeing the distribution of equipment and supplies for Pafford’s Saline and Faulkner counties’ ambulance operations.
Pafford is the single largest ambulance provider in central Arkansas. Holland will continue to oversee the logistics of equipping and supplying the county’s ambulance fleet. These fully staffed ambulance resources accomplish between 100 and 150 ambulance calls daily. The combined service areas represent coverage for a combined population of approximately 250,000.
When asked about her new position with Pafford, Holland said: “I am looking forward to working for such a wonderful company. I will get to meet many new people and build relationships in these counties with citizens and other Pafford crews.”
Most recently, Holland was employed by Asurion – first as a customer service representative, then supervisor and dispatcher. After 13 years with Asurion, she looks forward to living in Saline County with her husband Devin who currently serves Pafford in Saline County as operations manager.
