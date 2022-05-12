Sean Mahanay, National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) paramedic of 22 years, has been promoted to the Faulkner County clinical manager position at Pafford Medical Services.
As such, Mahanay, working in tandem with the company medical director, ensures the proficiency of Faulkner County employees’ clinical skills and their in-service training and continuing education programs.
One of Mahanay’s first assignments involves developing and implementing a new tactical paramedicine program. Tactical paramedics assist public safety and law enforcement with high-hazard situations, such as hostage situations or violent crime incidents.
This new service offering is just one of a suite of services the company performs in Faulkner County, such as 911 responses, inter-facility and long-distance ambulance transports. Pafford’s Faulkner County operations serve a population of approximately 127,000.
A former MEMS Paramedic (from 1992 to 2020), Mahanay is also a 25-year former North Little Rock firefighter, paramedic, training lieutenant and safety officer. He also served as an EMS instructor for the fire department and at ASU Searcy. Since November 2016, he has also worked as a flight paramedic for Survival Flight.
“My new position with Pafford affords me the opportunity to get to know new EMS team members and the citizenry we serve,” Mahanay said. “It also allows me to do two things I love to do in EMS – offer EMS education and teach and perform tactical EMS services.”
Mahanay is a husband and father. He and his wife, Clarissa, like to spend time together, especially enjoying the sporting events where their two daughters, Tristyn and Karley compete.
