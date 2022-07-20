Pafford Medical Services promoted paramedic Jarrod Ritchie to the position of administrative operations manager in Conway for the company’s Faulkner County ambulance operations.
As such, Ritchie will oversee all vehicle licensing and insurance activities as well as employees’ credentials tracking, equipment and pharmacy inventories, etc.
Ritchie brings 20 years of EMS experience as an EMT, paramedic and facility manager, 17 of which occurred during his tenure at MEMS in Little Rock. There, he also established a back-up communications team.
“I am looking forward to learning more about operations management as well as building long-standing working relationships with our public partners in Conway and all of Faulkner County,” Ritchie said.
Ritchie is a family man, an avid HAM radio operator and enjoys his leathercraft hobby. He is husband to his wife Shelly and father to grown children. They are, Mattie a freshman at ATU and Bralee a Senior at UCA School of Nursing. Jarrod also has two stepsons – Colton, a medic in the Army and Dillon, a hazardous materials technician.
