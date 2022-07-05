Pafford Medical Services invited Sedley Tomlinson to join the company’s executive team as the director of operational support in January 2022. As such, Tomlinson facilitates company projects’ management, conducts government relations communications and helps design and implement operational process improvement companywide.
Jamie Pafford-Gresham, CEO at Pafford Medical Services said: “I am humbled by Sedley’s willingness to be a part of our Pafford team. I consider his knowledge base, relationships and directness as being priceless! I am excited to work side-by-side with Sedley and I look forward to a productive future.”
Most recently, Tomlinson worked for the Arkansas Department of Health serving as an operation section chief directing the ADH Quarantine Facility during the worst part of the COVID-19 pandemic (April 2020 through January 2022).
There, he coordinated the distribution of COVID vaccines for the homeless population. He operationalized COVID testing. And, he also supervised the staff working at the state’s Emergency Communications Center. Tomlinson is also a former Air Evac Lifeteam program director who managed a medical airbase.
In addition to accomplishing airbase staff development and supervision duties, he directed all EMS education for the staff. He was also in charge of the airbase public relations, marketing and state public affairs communications.
Tomlinson is a nationally registered EMT who has also earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Emergency Management. He is also a Certified Medical Transport Executive. He will office at the company’s Conway location making frequent visits to the company’s headquarters in Hope, Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.