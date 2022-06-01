North Little Rock resident and paramedic Kimberly Kidwell was recently promoted to the position of on-duty supervisor for Pafford Medical Services’ Faulkner County ambulance operations.
As a member of Pafford’s local leadership team, she will help oversee daily operations, connect regularly with the company’s communications center, provide ambulance crews’ in-service training as well as facilitate the best possible response and patient outcomes when patients require an emergency 911 response or routine medical transportation in the service area.
Faulkner County serves 664 square miles and has a population of approximately 130,000 people.
Kidwell started her EMS career taking MEMS’ in-house EMT program in Little Rock. She also attended the MEMS paramedic training program. Since her graduation in 2015, Kidwell has been employed by ground ambulance-based and busy 9-1-1 systems, by hospital emergency departments, and for air ambulance transport services.
Most recently, Kidwell worked for Pinnacle EMS where she was responsible for the Bryant/Encore located Arkansas Heart Hospital’s critical care transports.
“I look forward to improving and maintaining our relationships within the communities of Faulkner county,” Kidwell said. “We look forward to growing with Faulkner County in the future.”
Kidwell is in a relationship with her partner, Taylor. They have three dogs.
