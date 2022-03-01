The Conway City Council officially approved Pafford Medical Services to start operation as the ambulance provider for the city of Conway at a special called meeting Monday afternoon.
Pafford will replace the Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services (MEMS), who has been the city’s ambulance provider since 2004, starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The contract approved by the city council makes Pafford the sole franchisee for providing emergency and non-emergency ambulance service on a fee-for-service basis in Conway.
The contract will last five years, when it will be up for renewal.
“The City of Conway determines that the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Conway demand that the ambulance services provided for herein begin on March 1, 2022, and given the initial startup costs of such rapid extension of services including equipment and staffing, a temporary subsidy is necessary,” the ordinance stated.
Because of this, the city of Conway will pay Pafford a subsidy in the amount of $90,000 to help with the cost of Pafford’s delivery of ambulance service in the city.
“On behalf of the Pafford EMS family, we want to thank you for welcoming us to Conway,” a representative with Pafford said Monday to the City Council.
The Conway City Council also approved an ordinance for the Parks and Recreation Department to build a new playground at Bainbridge Park.
The playground will cost $161,000 and will include a play structure that will be placed between the trail and the basketball court to connect the two together.
The city council also approved:
An ordinance to authorize the issuance and sale of electric revenue improvement bonds for Conway Corporation.
An ordinance to approve the location of a private club permit for Bear Town Rockin Sushi to be located at 975 S. Amity Drive.
