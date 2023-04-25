FCSO story

Lt. Rusty Page (center), is pictured here with Chief Deputy Chad Wooley (left) and Sheriff Tim Ryals (right).

 Submitted photo

The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office announced the appointment of Lt. Rusty Page as the vice president of the Arkansas Juvenile Directors Association.

Lt. Page has been with FCSO since 2015, and he currently serves as the director of the Juvenile Housing Unit at the Faulkner County Detention Center.

