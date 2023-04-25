The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office announced the appointment of Lt. Rusty Page as the vice president of the Arkansas Juvenile Directors Association.
Lt. Page has been with FCSO since 2015, and he currently serves as the director of the Juvenile Housing Unit at the Faulkner County Detention Center.
When asked about his appointment to this extremely respected state-wide position, Lt. Page said: “During my term as vice president, my goal is to work with all other Arkansas Juvenile Detention Centers (JDC) in an effort to reduce recidivism and help assist other directors in training their officers to be more compassionate during their work.”
Lt. Page said that he uses the following quote, by Cardinal Richard Cushing, as a moto for his work and life: “A man never stands so tall as when he stoops to help a child.” Following his tenure as vice president of the association, Lt. Page will transition to president of the Arkansas Juvenile Directors Association.
“Sheriff Tim Ryals and all of us at the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office congratulate Lt. Page on this appointment, and we consider ourselves lucky to have such a respectable and compassionate man working with the juveniles of this incredible state,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said.
