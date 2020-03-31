Toya and Landri Aultman are painting rocks with encouraging messages for employees of Conway Regional.
“We kept trying to think of something we could do to encourage people,” Toya said. “We’d had some rock work done at our house, and one day I saw all those extra ‘junk rocks’ tossed to the side and decided we could paint those. We thought we could use them as a ‘canvas’ to share some encouragement. We then spoke with a couple [of] health care workers to see if they could be placed at the hospital. They spoke to the appropriate person at the hospital and they were very receptive and appreciative.”
The rocks display messages such as, “Be strong and courageous,” “God>COVID-19” and “You’re Owlsome” among others.
Toya shared other words of encouragement she and Landri painted on the rocks.
“A few of the other messages: ‘Trust in the Lord with all your heart,’ ‘Start each day with a grateful heart,’ ‘Faith can move mountains,’ ‘Super heroes work here’ and ‘You rock!’” she said.
After some rocks were painted the Aultmans, including Toya’s husband and lead pastor at Antioch Baptist Church Jason Aultman placed the rocks at the hospital.
The rocks are currently housed near the employee entrance, but the hope is for the rocks to catch on at other health care facilities.
“We placed them at Conway Regional hoping it would catch on and be placed at other hospitals and maybe even doctors offices,” Toya said.
Jason spoke about the response his wife and daughter’s project has made in a short amount of time.
“The response has been pretty amazing, both from folks at the hospital and others,” Jason said. “Toya got a message from the Today show asking about using a clip. We’re super excited and thankful that it’s been an encouragement at the hospital and beyond.”
When the Aultman’s took the rocks to Conway Regional, they filmed a video that was posted to Facebook where Jason encouraged others to join in.
“If you’d like to do something like this, maybe you have kids at home and are looking for something to do this week, grab a rock and paint some words of encouragement, that would be fantastic,” he said in the video. “You can bring them by Conway Regional. You just can’t go in. Or, you can go by Antioch and we can drop them off for you.”
This encouragement for others to get involved has allowed Toya to hear from others and how they plan to get involved.
“(I’m) already hearing of some that have it on their list of activities for kids this week,” she said.
However, with the project just underway beginning Sunday, Toya wasn’t sure if others had painted and placed any by Monday.
“I don’t know if anyone has had time yet to add any,” she said. “We just posted it yesterday. We did 31 to get it started.”
