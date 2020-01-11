1101 Lakefront Road, Quitman
4,600 square feet of living space
6 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 3 half baths
April Findlay, Charlotte John Company, 501-804-4454
This Mediterranean-inspired palatial home nestled in the desirable Diamond Bluff Estates is perfectly suited for entertaining.
Offered for sale through the Charlotte John Company, the two-story, contemporary-styled home is at 1101 Lakefront Road at Quitman. Designed to be a private retreat, the home includes a lake view with lake access and even a saltwater pool!
The home features 4,600 square feet of living space, which includes six bedrooms, three full baths and three half baths. With three bedrooms on the main level (including the master) and three additional bedrooms downstairs, it’s perfect for family and friends who are in town for a visit. The heated and cooled basement is fully finished, with outside access. Both levels of this home have a covered deck on the back of the home, overlooking the beautiful lakefront lot.
A few of the plusses with this home include a newer metal roof, two water heaters, two gas fireplaces, a Guardian LP generator, and a security system. The yard is beautifully landscaped, nicely complementing the natural surroundings.
Neutral colors are used on the walls to create a blank canvas for your personalized decorating scheme. The floor plan is open and features tall columns that help delineate the separate living and dining spaces. Tray ceilings and custom lighting in the more formal living spaces, give the home a finished, elegant feel.
For dining, you can use the eat-in kitchen or the breakfast bar for cozy meals, and then move into the separate dining room for a formal get-together. Stainless appliances include a built-in stove, double oven, electric range, dishwasher, disposal, trash compactor and ice maker. A separate pantry is also included for all the storage you’ll need.
Other features include:
Insulated door, Low-E windows and a high efficiency HVAC.
Carpet, wood, tile and concrete floors.
Three-car, side-entry garage with additional parking pads.
Wet bar in the separate great room.
Walk-in closets, walk-in shower, jet tub and double sink vanity in master suite.
Several built-ins throughout the home.
Separate laundry room.
If you’re interested in this masterfully designed and beautifully maintained home in Quitman – listed for sale at $729,900 – please contact April Findlay of the Charlotte John Company at 501-804-4454. This is a must-see property!
