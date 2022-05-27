Currently, as people arrive for lessons at Palmer Music Company’s newest location at 1131 Front St., inventory sits along the floor in the rapidly updating store.
However, by June 1, the inventory will be on the shelves and floors will be easily navigated as Conway’s primary music shop will re-open at its newest location.
After purchasing Jack’s Music in 2016 and transitioning it to Palmer Music Company, owner Preston Palmer, who began working at Jack’s Music when he was old enough to drive, and PMC’s employees will soon have a new home after residing on Oak Street for several years.
However, the move likely came sooner than PMC would have liked because the property Palmer leased was sold to another company.
Palmer did have a feeling PMC could be looking for a new place sooner rather than later.
“Thankfully our landlord is a good friend of mine,” Palmer said. “He kind of negotiated that instead of giving us 30 days to get out, but we got 60 days, which is still not a lot of time, but that was kind of a notice that we were given. I kind of knew a little bit ahead of time something like this could happen. So I’d already started kind of looking around.”
Given the 60 days deadline, it was time to get things moving.
“We found this space at 1131 Front St., and essentially contracted out to get this place built and fortunately, my cousin is a commercial electrician, and he wasn’t busy. So I hired him. My friend, Tommy, is a contractor. He wasn’t busy, so I hired him so really, it’s been just a perfect storm of really good people that happened to not be busy.
“Because I was deathly afraid. I kept hearing all my other friends that were doing building projects or whatever. The electrician would be three months out before they could even start, or ‘yeah, we can hang your sheetrock but it’s gonna be a month and a half before we can get it on.’ Literally every domino that needed to fall to make this happen on time fell perfectly, so it was a blessing, honestly. Everybody I called was willing and able to jump in and help me. I still can’t even believe that we were able to get all this completed.”
Palmer said the company is in downtown Conway, which is something he had an eye on when he took over Jack’s Music in 2016.
“This is actually the space we were looking at when I purchased Jack’s,” he said. “The big question for us was do we stay in that location where everyone knows there’s a music store there even if we changed the name, or do we move? At the time we decided that the wisdom was to stay. People know there’s a music store there. That’ll give us a chance to get our feet wet. But before we decided that, we looked at properties downtown, and this was one of them.
“At the time this property had not been rehabbed yet. So it needed a lot, and the people that we leased from had not done that yet. They were going to do it for us but it just hadn’t happened. We ended up staying in our current location, and as soon as we decided to stay there, this space we’re in got leased to another business. They did all the renovations for that business, and they did a great job. Fast forward a few years, this place became open, and so we’ve kind of come full circle in kind of a funny way into the place we wanted that is now fully renovated.”
Renovations are continuing to take what was previously a lingerie and boutique store called Angie Davis to a music store/repair shop/lesson location.
The new location will house the same brands that customers love, but Palmer said there could be more in the works.
“We are in the process of kind of evaluating and reevaluating our current inventory with the intention of adding to it. I’m not exactly sure what additions are going to be made. We try to kind of follow the pace set by our customers. So if our customers come in, you know, and we feel like they’re looking for this brand of guitar or this brand of strings or pedals, then we try to accommodate.
“We’re not a giant business with giant pockets. We can’t just throw everything in here, so we tried to be strategic when we take those inventory growth steps. But, definitely, you will definitely see some cool things coming out of this location that we haven’t seen before.”
For customers looking for music gear, the inventory sale the store was having throughout May is extending into June, but the store is closed until June 1.
In the meantime, customers can look forward to the opening of the new location of Palmer Music Company, which Preston Palmer, of course, is excited about.
“We’re just excited to be downtown,” Palmer said. “We’re excited to be a part of this kind of creative arts district that the city seems to be trying to kind of develop here within Markham Street stuff. We’re thrilled to be involved in that.”
Palmer Music Company opens June 1 at 1131 Front St. in downtown Conway.
For further information regarding lessons, repairs or rentals, visit palmermusic.co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.