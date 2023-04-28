Paloma Community Services presented community leader Bunny Adcock with a recognition at the nonprofit’s Fundraising and Scholarship Gala at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) on April 20.

Adcock, who previously served on the UCA Board of Trustees, is a “supporter of Paloma and old friend to several board members of the nonprofit,” a news release issued by the organization on Wednesday night read. Mexican Consulate Ambassador Carlos Giralt-Cabrales presented Adcock with the recognition.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

