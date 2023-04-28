Paloma Community Services presented community leader Bunny Adcock with a recognition at the nonprofit’s Fundraising and Scholarship Gala at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) on April 20.
Adcock, who previously served on the UCA Board of Trustees, is a “supporter of Paloma and old friend to several board members of the nonprofit,” a news release issued by the organization on Wednesday night read. Mexican Consulate Ambassador Carlos Giralt-Cabrales presented Adcock with the recognition.
“Bunny has continuously demonstrated his support to Paloma and the consulate has seen his contributions as an aid to our mission,” the news release read.
Several community leaders attended the gala, nonprofit President Francisco Yanez said, per the news release.
Conway Police Department Chief William Tapley, UCA President Houston Davis and Conway Corporation Chief Executive Officer Bret Carroll attended the gala, Yanez said. As previously reported in the Log Cabin, Conway Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Collum also attended the event. In addition to Giralt-Cabrales, El Salvador Consulate representative Alba Mercedes Lopez de Argueta also attended the gala.
“Being able to help close the gap for these students is what makes Paloma Community Services work so hard,” Yanez said. “We have a very strong group of individuals who volunteer their time and are driven with passion to help the Hispanic community in Conway... It is an honor they were present to hear and see Paloma’s Mission. We are also very proud of each student who received a scholarship and we can not wait to see what great things they do for our community.”
Paloma Community Services gave over $57,000 in scholarships to 12 students at the gala. The nonprofit selects winners “based on merit to Latino students who do not qualify for state or federal financial aid, good grades and show great potential to impact their Hispanic community,” the news release read. Winners must also reside or attend a college, university or trading school in Pope, Yell, Pulaski, Conway, Faulkner, Saline or Lonoke Counties.
The 12 students either plan to attend or currently attend multiple area universities, including the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton, UA Little Rock, Arkansas Tech University and UCA. A full list of the scholarship winners is available on the Log Cabin’s website.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
