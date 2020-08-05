Many of the state’s unemployment claims and pandemic assistance claims are being delayed while the state, along with the FBI, investigates tens of thousands of them as possibly fraudulent, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during his regular coronavirus briefing Tuesday.
He said nearly 30,000 claims total are being held as potentially fraudulent. The governor said everyone is a possible victim, noting that he had received a letter at his home in Rogers, Arkansas, that he was approved for assistance for which he didn’t apply.
“First of all, I did not apply for it. Second, I am not entitled to it,” Hutchinson said. “Anyone can receive in the mail that they’ve been approved for an unemployment claim or a pandemic unemployment assistance claim.
“If you have been approved for one of those claims and you scratch your head and say ‘well, I never applied for one.’ That’s a pretty good indication that’s somebody is trying to use your identity for fraudulent purposes. That happened to me, it can happen to anyone.”
He said the Arkansas Department of Commerce, headed by Mike Preston, is working with the FBI to investigate the claims as quickly as possible in order to get money to legitimate people in need and to avoid losing money to fraudsters.
The governor said the state will set up identification verification stations across the state and will send out notices to legitimate applicants with instructions on verification.
The governor praise the Arkansas Department of Health for completing the largest number of tests to date in a 24-hour period. From Monday to Tuesday, the ADH, led by Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero, completed 5,840 COVID-19 tests.
Since Tuesday, the state had 784 new positive cases bringing the cumulative total to 45,381. There were 526 people hospitalized in the state with the virus on Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, 490 Arkansans have died as a result of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.