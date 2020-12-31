At the end of each year, the Log Cabin Democrat does a review of the top stories of that year.
In previous years, the Log Cabin Democrat has compiled a countdown of the top stories using Google analytics of the most-read stories and input from the editorial staff. Nothing in 2020 has been routine, and coming up with the year’s top stories was no exception.
The COVID-19 pandemic dominated the news cycle of 2020. Beginning in March with the closing of schools, canceling of sports and restrictions on businesses. Uncertainty about the unknown caused our restaurants, bars, gyms and store shelves to be empty.
In May, the state reopened, so to speak, as restrictions and guidelines were relaxed. In turn, we saw case numbers rise exponentially.
In July, Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued a statewide mask mandate after weeks of resisting doing so. The mandate came shortly after Arkansas-based retail giant Walmart announced masks would be required in their stores. Other retailers followed suit and soon the “mask debate” was on, with mask wearers wagging their fingers at those who didn’t and anti-maskers rolling their eyes at those who donned the masks.
In August, Hutchinson and Secretary of Education Johnny Key announced schools would open, though two weeks later than scheduled. The governor also announced football would be played, though attendance at the games would be limited.
The pandemic took a backseat in the news to the election in November. With record numbers of absentee ballots, in large part due to the pandemic, the results of the presidential election wouldn’t be clear for weeks after Election Night.
In December, hope soared as local health care workers and first responders started receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine even as cases and subsequent hospitalizations continued to rise.
