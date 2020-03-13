Friday the 13th in Conway looked more like Black Friday but instead of carts overloaded with electronics, they were filled with paper towels, antibacterial soaps, cases of bottled water and, for a lucky few, toilet paper.
“It’s pandemonium,” a 63-year-old man inside Sam’s Club said amid crowds stockpiling items as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. “It reminds me of Mother Russia.”
While the aisles were full of people Friday at most big-box retailers in Conway — Sam’s, Walmart, Kroger, Target and Dollar General — many of the shelves, especially those with paper goods or antibacterial/disinfecting products, were looking bare by late morning/early afternoon Friday.
Target, which was sold out of hand sanitizer earlier in the week and of toilet paper by Friday, will limit purchases of toilet paper, face wipes and flushable wipes to one package per customer when the stock is replenished. An associate told the Log Cabin Democrat on Friday that the store is expecting a shipment of those products by Up and Up (Target brand) on Monday, unless that changes, but other brands had no shipping date listed, which likely means the distribution center was also out of stock.
The Target associate said the store has seen an increase in customers but extra staff hours were mainly used to clean and disinfect the store.
Sam’s Club updated its automated answering service to begin by telling customers they are unable to answer over the phone whether toilet paper or any other item was in stock after receiving a high volume of calls.
“Due to constantly changing inventory levels, we are not able to provide that information over the phone,” the message begins.
An associate said the store had received and sold out of a shipment of toilet paper on Friday. The next shipment, unless it changes, was expected to be delivered sometime Sunday.
Walmart had signs Friday morning alerting customers they would be limited to two per customer on each of the following items:
- Paper towels.
- Toilet paper.
- Water.
- Kleenex.
- Antibacterial hand soap.
- Germ-X.
- Disinfecting wipes/spray.
- Liquid bleach.
- Household cleaners containing bleach.
- Rubbing alcohol.
- Disposable face masks.
Associates declined to discuss shipments with the media and messages left with the corporate office were not returned by press time. By Friday afternoon, the stores were depleted of toilet paper.
The Log Cabin Democrat reached out Cinemark Theaters to see if ticket sales had changed amid the coronavirus scare but was directed to the corporate office, which didn’t return messages by press time. A staff member at the local theater said there are no plans to close as of Friday afternoon, but he declined to comment on recent crowd sizes.
While retail was booming after the president declared a state of emergency on Friday, small businesses were struggling.
Kim Williams, Conway Downtown Partnership executive director, urged residents to support their local small businesses during this time.
“Concern about the coronavirus has already started to impact our day-to-day routines in significant ways, but the key is to prepare, not panic,” she said. “Disruptions like this can hit small businesses very hard, and we want to encourage you to continue to support them in any ways that you are able. Many of our downtown shops and restaurants have online shopping options through their websites and social media pages, and a number of them are offering curbside pickup or even home delivery if you order ahead. Our downtown Conway merchants are taking precautions, using good common sense, and taking things one day at a time.”
The Log Cabin Democrat will continue to follow this developing story and provide any COVID-19 updates as they become available. As a public service, the Log Cabin has removed the paywall for all articles related to COVID-19, where anyone — subscriber or not — can view them for free.
