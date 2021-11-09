“Papaw Land,” a film written and directed by Conway native Justin Blake Crum, had a successful world premiere debut at the St. Louis International Film Festival Sunday evening.
The movie, filmed in Leslie, Arkansas, premiered at the Tivoli Theatre in St. Louis and had Crum along with some of the cast, including fellow Conway native and the titular “Papaw” himself, John Stiritz, in attendance.
“Watching the film on the big screen at the St. Louis International Film Festival was such an amazing experience,” Crum said. “Especially grateful to our star “Papaw” (aka John Stiritz) for making the trek from Arkansas.”
Following its world premiere, “Papaw Land” will now be made available on the festival’s streaming platform at a price of $15 to anyone living Missouri or Illinois until the conclusion of the festival on Sunday, Nob. 21.
“We are so excited to kick off our festival run and couldn’t have done it without each one of our cast, crew, friends, and family,” Crum said. “Thank you all!”
The audiences in attendance at the world premiere had a positive reaction to the film, including artist Daniel Chien.
“This was my first film screening, and as an average film and tv consumer, I thought I was watching a multimillion dollar film,” Chien said in a Facebook post. “The movie flowed incredibly well and executed on its conclusion. And it left me wanting more. Can’t wait to watch it again. Definitely worth to go check it out when it come to general audiences.”
“Papaw Land” is Crum’s feature length directory debut and follows a 17-year-old whose mother sends him to the Ozarks to spend the summer with his grandfather.
