Retired Conway Fire Department (CFD) firefighter Larry Brewer will serve as the grand marshal of the Faulkner County Fair Parade on Sept. 19, Parade Committee chair Rick Sublett told fellow committee members on Tuesday.
Brewer first joined the CFD as a volunteer in 1971 and became a full-time employee in 1974. Spending over 30 years with the department, Brewer retired from the CFD in 2001.
A decorated firefighter, Brewer was badly burned and “came close” to dying while fighting a fire at a old Sun Oil location on Harkrider Street in Conway in 1979, he wrote in a biography provided to the Log Cabin Democrat. Despite his burns, he remained with the department, earning a Firefighter of the Year award from CFD in 1996.
After retiring from the CFD, Brewer continued to serve in a variety of positions at agencies around the county. From 2001-2014, Brewer served as the fire coordinator for the Faulkner County Office of Emergency Management, overseeing 22 volunteer departments across the county.
He also served as chief of the Pine Village Volunteer Fire Department for over 10 years and spent time on the Arkansas Fire Protection Service Board, first being appointed by former Gov. Mike Beebe.
A member of the board for multiple firefighter-related organizations, Brewer is the state coordinator for line of duty deaths through the National Fallen Firefighter’s Foundation in Emmitsburg, Maryland, helping to assist departments and families with funeral services and paperwork for state and federal money following a line of duty death.
Brewer also has an extensive history with the Faulkner County Fair, starting to work with fair organizers and Faulkner County 4-H in 1983. A recipient of an award for “outstanding leadership and dedicated service” from Faulkner County 4-H in 2012, Brewer served on the fair board from 1994-2019.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin, Faulkner County Fair Parade organizers are finalizing details for the upcoming parade. Set to start at 5 p.m. on Sept. 19, this year’s theme is “Let the good times grow.” Sublett told the Log Cabin that schools and community organizations are encouraged to enter floats into the parade.
The top floats in each category receive a monetary prize. First-place winners receive $200, while second-, third- and fourth-place honorees receive $175, $150 and $125, respectively.
Those who enter a float for the parade should have their entries in place between 1-4 p.m. on parade day, the fair website read.
The Vilonia Police Department will lead the parade this year, while the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) ROTC will serve as the color guard. Bands from Vilonia High School, UCA, Vilonia Junior High School, Conway High School, Mayflower High School and Greenbrier High School have all signed up to take part in the parade.
Faulkner County Fair events will began on Friday, but judging for fair competitions won’t start until Sept. 15. The midway will first open on Sept. 19.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
