Retired Conway Fire Department (CFD) firefighter Larry Brewer will serve as the grand marshal of the Faulkner County Fair Parade on Sept. 19, Parade Committee chair Rick Sublett told fellow committee members on Tuesday.

Brewer first joined the CFD as a volunteer in 1971 and became a full-time employee in 1974. Spending over 30 years with the department, Brewer retired from the CFD in 2001.

