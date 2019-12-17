Conway residents filled the city’s downtown streets to watch the annual Conway Christmas Parade on Saturday.
The Conway High School Army JROTC program led the route and was followed by several fire trucks and other emergency vehicles.
Rescue squad vehicles were decked in festive tinsel and fire trucks from across the county were decorated in Christmas lights and friendly smiles.
The grand marshals were recognized next.
This year, organizers selected three marshals – Mike Provost, Robin Unwer and Jaxon Provost – to honor a young boy who died earlier this year.
Keagan Provost died on Jan. 17 following a lifelong battle with cancer. His family and the community called him “Keagan the Warrior” before he died.
Mike and Unwer are Keagan’s parents. Jaxon is his younger brother.
The three waived happily as they looked into the Saturday evening crowds.
Mike said Keagan’s younger brother enjoyed being able to participate in the parade in his brother’s honor. The experience was “remarkable” and the family was “very grateful” toward the city of Conway for continuing to support Keagan.
The proceeds collected from parade donations and float entry fees will be donated to the 4K wing at the Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Keagan’s honor. As of Monday, an official number on the amount collected was not yet available.
The 2019 parade theme was “A Seussical Christmas.”
Many of the floats showcased the Grinch, and a group of side-by-side off road vehicles drove along the parade route lit up in various colors representing Dr. Seuss’s “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish” book.
Lee Ann’s Fine Jewelry, Girl Scout Troop 6522, Boy Scout Pack 71 and St. Joseph High School were among the first-place award winners announced Saturday immediately following the parade.
Ashley Terrill, leader of Girl Scout Troop 6522, and her fiancé Clayton Brockinton accepted the first-place award on behalf of Troop 6522.
Thanks to a donation from Whit Davis Lumber Plus of Jacksonville, the group was able to build a large, wooden train atop a trailer. The girl scouts waved to Saturday’s crowds through the windows. Brockinton built the piece.
St. Joseph seniors worked together to build a float for the 2019 Conway Christmas Parade.
Senior Abbie Flake said she was excited that St. Joseph received a first-place honor while also bringing her classmates closer together.
“It was a fun opportunity for us to get together as a class,” she told the Log Cabin Democrat. “We got to build the float together … It helped us grow as a class and do something fun.”
Todd Jones, a 2019 parade judge, said this year’s event was “the best one I’ve been to” in the last three or four years.
“I liked the Seussical theme,” he said. “We had some great floats. The St. Joseph one was excellent.”
Staff writer Marisa Hicks can be reached at mhicks@thecabin.net.
