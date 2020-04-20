Faulkner County residents did not let Sunday’s rainy forecast washout the weekly Park and Pray event.
Over the past four weeks, residents have gathered on Sunday evenings in the parking lots of the Baptist Health Medical Center and also the Conway Regional Medical Center to recognize health care workers fighting against the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Residents flash their vehicles’ headlights and honk their horns to let hospital staff know they appreciate their efforts.
JR Runyon of My County Y107 and Faulkner County Office of Emergency Management Chief Deputy Jimmy Wiedower also worked together to put on a Parade of Lights to salute health care workers and area first responders. Sunday’s event was the first Park and Pray night to feature a Parade of Lights.
Seeing the community come together in support of hospital staff among the chaos is encouraging, Matt Troup, President and CEO of the Conway Regional Health System, said.
The event has brought a new life to the hospital’s west wing parking lot.
“When I’m asked by community members how to best support Conway Regional during this time, my first response is always prayer,” Troup told the Log Cabin Democrat. “These Park and Pray events are powerful moments for our team and our patients, some of whom have not seen their family members in several days. To be joined by the Faulkner County [Emergency Medical Services] teams and first responders for the Parade of Lights was an incredible experience.”
Since the pandemic hit, the hospital’s west wing parking lot is typically empty. That is, until the Sunday night Park and Pray event rolls around.
The Conway Regional CEO said the flashing blue and red lights were a site for patients and employees alike to enjoy.
“Our west parking lot is adjacent to our patient tower, and the flashing lights were shown in support, prayer and love for each patient and health care worker,” he said. “Words cannot express our gratitude, but on behalf of our entire team, I say thank you.”
Suzanne Harris, who serves as the hospital’s nursing director for the inpatient tower and oversees Conway Regional’s COVID-19 unit, said the event is uplifting to those fighting on the pandemic front lines.
“As health care workers, we are called to serve,” she said. “To look out on the parking lot and see the shining lights of our community members and first responders means the world to us in the hospital. As we stand on the front lines of this pandemic, it is continued support of our family, friends and community that gives us strength. We are so grateful.”
Tim Bowen, president of Baptist Health-Conway, said the event serves as a much-needed reminder to health care employees that the community supports them.
“We’re thankful to everyone who participated in the Parade of Lights,” he said. “Seeing our local residents show their appreciation for those on the front lines has meant so much for the staff and patients at Baptist Health-Conway during these challenging times. The community support has boosted morale among our staff and provided assurance that we’re all in this fight together.”
This week’s event started at Conway Regional, with the Parade of Lights beginning at 7 p.m.
A convoy of law enforcement vehicles from departments across the county — Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Highway Department, Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, Mayflower Police Department, Greenbrier Police Department, Guy Police Department and the Conway Police Department — along with several city and volunteer fire departments, emergency medical responders and tow truck drivers caravanned from Conway Regional to Baptist Health to support local health care workers.
Those who participated in the parade said they were grateful to help honor hospital staff.
“We were truly honored to be able to participate in this event,” Guy Police Chief Christopher Humphrey said. “Seeing our community’s first responders come together to show our continued appreciation and support to our local health care providers was an amazing thing.”
FCSO spokesman Erinn Stone said deputies also enjoyed honoring hospital staff at both hospitals.
“It was a great event to be a part of,” she told the Log Cabin. “It was a great way to say thank you to all the health care professionals who are working hard and making sacrifices to help fight this pandemic. We truly appreciate everything they do and have done. It was a way to show support. To let everyone know we are here for them, whether it is nurses [or] doctors to the patients and families of those affected, we are here for you and support you.”
Lt. Chad Wooley said he will continue praying for health care staff and the families of those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
“It was an honor to show our appreciation to the doctors, nurses and hospital staff who are on the front lines fighting this crisis and pushing forward day after day; we truly thank you,” he said. “To the family of those affected; I pray for healing and comfort.”
