Parent-teacher conferences in the pandemic will be different from year’s past. Conway School District officials said.
Earlier this week, Simon Middle School announced their parent-teacher conferences would be via Zoom or phone conferences that will be around 10 minutes each. Simon Middle School is asking parents with “concerns about your student’s progress” to schedule a conference now through Nov. 6 by emailing the teacher’s .net address,
“Because of COVID- most schools are doing something similar to this for their parent-teacher conferences,” spokesman Heather Kendrick said. “They don’t all do a sign-up link like this. Each school is structured a little bit differently, but the concept is the same: parents should contact the teacher on a one-on-one basis and conferences will be set up from there.”
To reach out to a child’s teacher at any school, go to the district’s webpage at https://www.conway schools.org and then click on the child’s school. Once on the school’s site, search for your child’s teacher. The teacher’s email will be listed there and parents can inquire about scheduling a conference.
Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net.
