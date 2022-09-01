Four parents from districts around Arkansas shared their concerns, offered guidance and answered questions from the state’s School Safety Commission at the group’s meeting at the State Capitol on Tuesday.
Commission members met just one month ahead of the submission of their final report to Gov. Asa Hutchinson in October. Chair Cheryl May, who also serves as the director of the University of Arkansas’ Criminal Justice Institute, told fellow commission members it is time to begin pulling together the final report’s findings. Members already submitted an interim report on their findings to the governor at the beginning of August.
Tuesday’s meeting was similar to earlier meetings of the commission in which members heard from members of the public. Having heard from students in a prior meeting, the School Safety Commission spent over an hour of Tuesday’s nearly two-hour long meeting discussing school safety topics with parents from Fort Smith, Stuttgart, Perryville and Little Rock.
All the parents agreed that their respective districts had made significant strides in recent years in making controlled access a priority on their campuses. Charlene Kirk, a parent of a student at Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School in Little Rock and the Little Rock School District Parent Teacher Association Council President, told commission members training that is expansive and encompasses many possible scenarios had to continue to be a focus of future recommendations to improve school safety across the state.
“Circumstances aren’t always textbook,” Kirk said. “We have to think outside the box.”
All four parents also agreed that improving the ability to recognize students who might be at risk of committing acts of violence on school campuses is as important as any physical safety mechanisms to prevent an intruder from entering school grounds.
“We’ve handled a lot of the exterior threats that I see, but what worries me still is the threat from within…,” Scott Erwin, a volunteer coach and father of a student at Perryville High School said on Tuesday. “There’s still something to be said about what’s coming in and out of our schools and how to limit that.”
Elizabeth Vazquez Rodriguez, who works for Stuttgart School District and has one child who attends one of their campuses, spoke similarly to Erwin in discussing the “threat from within” at school campuses.
“If we’re going to do our best as a district to identify those students who need the help [or] who need the counselors, how do we get those resources to the parents who don’t know what to do with a child who might need help?” Rodriguez asked commission members.
Dee Blackwell of Fort Smith School District also encouraged commission members to think of “ways that [districts] can continue to identify students that may be in a difficult place that come to school angry or in a state where they may be looking to lash out on a campus.”
In addition to the discussion with parents, commission members also approved eight separate formal recommendations to add to their final report. Over the next month, the commission will continue to meet ahead of the October deadline to complete their report, the second final report the commission will have turned into the governor since it was first created by the governor in 2018.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
