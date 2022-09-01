Four parents from districts around Arkansas shared their concerns, offered guidance and answered questions from the state’s School Safety Commission at the group’s meeting at the State Capitol on Tuesday.

Commission members met just one month ahead of the submission of their final report to Gov. Asa Hutchinson in October. Chair Cheryl May, who also serves as the director of the University of Arkansas’ Criminal Justice Institute, told fellow commission members it is time to begin pulling together the final report’s findings. Members already submitted an interim report on their findings to the governor at the beginning of August.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the

cabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.