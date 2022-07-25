A Conway 42-year-old was sentenced to five years in prison for crimes that included fighting off a Bradford police officer before getting in his police vehicle and fleeing.
Edward Terrian Pargo pleaded guilty July 11 in White County Circuit Court to class C felony theft of property, class C felony theft by receiving, class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree and two counts of class D felony aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer. A charge of class D felony fleeing causing danger was nolle prossed. He had already served 254 days at the time of his sentence.
According to the affidavit written by Arkansas State Police Trooper Robert Puckett, he was advised Dec. 7, 2020, that a stolen vehicle was being tracked by the Little Rock Police Department heading northbound on U.S. Highway 67. It took Exit 65, where Bradford police “attempted to perform a traffic stop.”
The vehicle headed east on Lake Road then turned on Johnson Avenue before stopping after about a quarter of a mile, Puckett wrote. Pargo, the driver, reportedly “failed to follow” commands given to him by Officer Claude Money and began walking with his 7-year-old daughter toward the officer.
Money placed the daughter in the back of his police unit and “ordered Pargo to the front of the unit,” according to the affidavit. However, Pargo “attempted to enter the driver’s seat of the police unit.”
He and Money fought, but Money was “forced to the ground” and Pargo fled in the vehicle, Puckett wrote, adding that he arrived as Pargo came over the top of a hill “causing me to slam on my brakes and swerve to the left to avoid colliding with him.” However, Pargo also drove off into a ditch, causing the stolen police unit to become stuck.
Although Pargo reportedly refused Puckett’s command to lay on the ground, he sat down near a fence line, where Puckett was able to place him on his stomach and cuff him.
However, after being taken to the White County Detention Center, Pargo reportedly started yelling that he had COVID-19 and tried to spit on Puckett and White County Deputy Matt Bible, and continued to do so after being taken into the jail “before being placed in a cell.”
Money’s struggle with Pargo caused his eyeglasses to be broken, Puckett wrote, and he said “that his body was very sore the following day.”
In another case, Arthur Van Foust, 43, of Judsonia was sentenced to three years in the Arkansas Department of Correction after pleading guilty to class C felony failure to register as a sex offender or report an address change.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Misty Goss of the White County Sheriff’s Office, Foust had checked into the sheriff’s office June 29, 2020, after he had been released from prison “for a prior conviction of failure to comply with reporting requirements.”
However, despite signing documents July 1 that confirmed that “he understood the requirements,” Foust didn’t show up for his verification visit that Oct. 7 or return the form at was mailed to him July 1. He also could not be reached Nov. 23 at phone numbers he had provided and did not return a letter telling him he was delinquent that was sent to the address he had provided.
Goss wrote that he still had not “appeared for his verification requirements” April 14 even though he “has been a registered offender since 2006 and has previously signed the acknowledgement forms multiple times prior to July 1, 2021. This indicated that he is aware of his duty to comply with the requirements.”
