The Parkinson’s Disease Support Group met June 14 at the McGee Center in Conway. A large group welcomed three new people with Parkinson’s Disease.

A printed report of the May 10 meeting was distributed. It was reported that The Michael J. Fox Foundation was involved in the discovery of a spinal fluid test that can detect Parkinson’s Disease in the cells of living people, which will allow researchers to understand some of the deep secrets of Parkinson’s Disease. Michael J. Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease 30 years ago, believes we are standing on the threshold of being able to prevent the disease. He has appeared on several talk shows on TV recently discussing this great news.

