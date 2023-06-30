The Parkinson’s Disease Support Group met June 14 at the McGee Center in Conway. A large group welcomed three new people with Parkinson’s Disease.
A printed report of the May 10 meeting was distributed. It was reported that The Michael J. Fox Foundation was involved in the discovery of a spinal fluid test that can detect Parkinson’s Disease in the cells of living people, which will allow researchers to understand some of the deep secrets of Parkinson’s Disease. Michael J. Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease 30 years ago, believes we are standing on the threshold of being able to prevent the disease. He has appeared on several talk shows on TV recently discussing this great news.
Bronnie Rose, group facilitator, presented a four-topic handout to each attendee.
One topic was about a test pertaining to how “slow wave sleep” (or the deepest stage of sleep) boasts performance and working memory in people with Parkinson’s Disease.
“Discovering new causes of Parkinson’s” was about a new study that identified potential environmental causes.
One day Patrick Chirdon’s name may be linked with a cure for Parkinson’s Disease. He is a Fulbright Scholar who is studying ways to treat Parkinson’s Disease.
The final topic was about a search for new genes linked to Parkinson’s Disease using personalized DNA. The interest in genes study has grown tremendously in recent years.
Since the meeting fell on Flag Day, June 14, the group learned about the flag and flag etiquette from the Greenbrier Boy Scout Troop 435 in association with with County 4-H member Morgan Caro. Troops Ben Lance, Timothy Summers, Aiden Cooper, Keaton Weinbrenner and Kyle Jones gave the presentation. Keaton Weinbrenner emceed the slideshow. Leaders Craig Weinbrenner and Russ Cooper accompanied the troops. Also attending were troop siblings, parents and grandparents.
A history of the flag and Flag Day as well as the parts of the flag were discussed. Raising and displaying the flag were shown. Hance, Summer, Cooper and Jones posted and retrieved the flag and demonstrated how to fold it. The meaning of each of the 13 folds was explained. An old or damaged flag should be deposited in an appropriate disposal container or respectfully burned. Disposal containers are located in the Post Office on Hogan Lane in Conway and at the Greenbrier Community Center.
The Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meets the second Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m. in the McGee Center in west Conway. The meetings are open to anyone interested in any aspect of Parkinson’s Disease. The next meeting will be 2 p.m. July 12. For more information, call Rose at 501-246-1972 or 501-329-6282.
