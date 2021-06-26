The Parkinson’s Disease support group met Wednesday, June 9 at the Conway McGee Center. A large group was in attendance for the first meeting in 18 months, with two new people present.
Parkinson’s Disease support group members were present from Cabot, Dover, Perry, and of course, the Faulkner County area.
The special guest speaker was Mallory Lefler, Conway Regional Health and Fitness Center fitness coordinator. She discussed three topics during her presentation.
She explained the measures the staff takes to keep the facility and the equipment at the fitness center sanitized. These precautions are taken to keep members and staff safe.
She spent most of her time discussing Rock Steady Boxing, which is a boxing-based fitness curriculum that is designed to improve the health of people with Parkinson’s Disease. This non-contact exercise program is proving to be very beneficial to many people with the disease. The Conway Health and Fitness Center has become a Rock Steady Boxing affiliate. Lefler obtained a specialized certification to lead the program. The Rock Steady Boxing class will begin in July at the fitness center.
She invited those present to attend an informational meeting pertaining to the Rock Steady Boxing class where additional information will be provided and the class will be explained in more detail. The meeting was held June 17.
Lefler answered many questions from the attendees. The group presented her a gift of appreciation, which was a crown necklace.
For answers to questions about the Rock Steady Boxing class, contact Lefler at 501-450-9292 ext. 309.
Those present enjoyed refreshments and played a game. Tasha Head won the game and received the prize – a book titled “5 Minutes with Jesus.”
Bronnie Rose, group facilitator, announced that the next scheduled meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. July 14 at the McGee Center in west Conway. Rose and the assistance leaders will study the COVID situation, and if the counts are down, the meeting will be held. If the counts are up, no meeting will be held in July. Members will be notified a day or two prior to the scheduled meeting date.
The meetings are free, and anyone interested in any aspect of Parkinson’s Disease is invited to attend. For more information, call Rose at 501-329-6282 or 501-246-1972.
