The Parkinson’s Disease support group for this area resumed its monthly meetings April 12, after discontinuing them since COVID began. The group met at the McGee Center. A large group attended and welcomed three new Parkinson’s Disease patients.
Bronnie Rose, group facilitator, conducted the meeting. Several handouts were distributed and discussed. Examples were “Grant Applications Open,” “The Station,” “UAMS Attains Care Center for Outstanding Patient Care for Parkinson’s Disease” and “Parkinson’s Disease Resources.”
It has been estimated that the number of people in the US diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease has increased from 60,000 to 90,000 per year. Every six minutes someone is diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in the US. The Parkinson’s Foundation encourages people to help raise awareness about Parkinson’s Disease in three specific areas:
Take 6 for Parkinson’s Disease to advance research.
Take 6 for Parkinson’s Disease to improve access to care.
Take 6 for Parkinson’s Disease for Parkinson’s Disease to help empower and educate.
Handouts listing available resources for Parkinson’s Disease were distributed. These included websites, phone numbers, podcast information and others.
Quite a bit of time was spent on two handouts related to mental health, “7 Ways to Fight Depression” and “Making Mental Health Care a Priority in Parkinson’s.” In clinical studies of Parkinson’s Disease, it has been found that apathy and depression are more intrusive and debilitating than movement symptoms for people living with Parkinson’s Disease.
The seven ways to fight depression – all based in science – may help.
Exercise. A 30-minute walk every day is enough to impact your mental health. Exercising even half that much lowers depression risk.
Limit social media use. People who use social media the most are substantially more likely to report feeling depressed.
Find a mantra. A phrase that’s easily remembered and that the person can feel connected to. Examples are “Blessed to be a blessing” and “I’m doing the best that I can.”
Do something creative. This can be significantly effective in alleviating symptoms of depression. So, play a musical instrument, write a poem, paint a picture or something else creative. The options are limitless.
Practice gratitude. Focusing on what you appreciate about your life and expressing it, either verbally or in writing, can affect the serotonin and dopamine systems in your brain and produce positive changes that last for weeks. So, write that letter or make that call expressing gratitude.
Sleep. Sleep reduces your emotional reactivity and reduces the pull of unhealthy behaviors.
Talk to friends and family. Talking about your depression can be very beneficial.
Facilitator Bronnie Rose was impressed with those tips, saying they would benefit anyone regardless of whether they had Parkinson’s Disease or not. She said we could all benefit from those tips, especially after the mental strain of the past few years.
Two group members, Carol and Ian McGrath, shared with those present about a medication, Rytary, that is a time-released medication that has been beneficial to Ian. They provided printed information detailing the drug.
The Parkinson’s Disease support group meets the second Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m. at the McGee Center in west Conway. The meetings are free and open to anyone interested in any aspect of Parkinson’s Disease. For more information, call Rose at 501-329-6282 or 501-246-1972.
