The Parkinson’s Disease support group for this area resumed its monthly meetings April 12, after discontinuing them since COVID began. The group met at the McGee Center. A large group attended and welcomed three new Parkinson’s Disease patients.

Bronnie Rose, group facilitator, conducted the meeting. Several handouts were distributed and discussed. Examples were “Grant Applications Open,” “The Station,” “UAMS Attains Care Center for Outstanding Patient Care for Parkinson’s Disease” and “Parkinson’s Disease Resources.”

