The July 14 meeting of the Parkinson’s Disease support group has been canceled due to the spike in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, facilitator Bronnie Rose said.
The next meeting is tentatively scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at the McGee Center in west Conway. The facilitator will monitor COVID-19 case numbers, and make a decision as to whether or not to have it based on that. She will update the Log Cabin Democrat with a final decision.
The meetings are free, and anyone interested in any aspect of Parkinson’s Disease is invited to attend. For more information, call Rose at 501-329-6282 or 501-246-1972.
