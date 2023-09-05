Parkinson's Disease

Intern Sascha Eisenstein, Dr. Stephen Docherty and Dr. Tim Baer from the UAMS Department of Psychiatry give presentations at the Parkinson’s Disease support group meeting.

 Submitted photo

The Parkinson’s Disease support group met Aug. 16 at the Conway Expo Center due to the closure of the McGee Center for ongoing renovations. The McGee Center is the group’s usual venue. A large group welcomed three new people.

Bronnie Rose, group facilitator, introduced three speakers from the UAMS Department of Psychiatry: Dr. Tim Baer, Dr. Stephen Docherty and Sascha Eisenstein, intern, who gave presentations on different aspects of mental health.

