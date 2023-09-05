The Parkinson’s Disease support group met Aug. 16 at the Conway Expo Center due to the closure of the McGee Center for ongoing renovations. The McGee Center is the group’s usual venue. A large group welcomed three new people.
Bronnie Rose, group facilitator, introduced three speakers from the UAMS Department of Psychiatry: Dr. Tim Baer, Dr. Stephen Docherty and Sascha Eisenstein, intern, who gave presentations on different aspects of mental health.
Dr. Baer spoke of challenges that the Parkinson’s Disease patient and caregiver deal with such as cognition and slow thinking. He suggested using reminders on a phone or notepad and putting the same item in the same spot every time. Pertaining to depression, speak up if one is having difficulty. Reach out for help. Medicines and exercise help.
Dr. Docherty said self care can be with others or alone. The whole body for people with Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers should be treated. Get help if one is having financial stress. Caregivers should learn time management, use helps that are available, have a support team and ask for help from family and friends.
Eisenstein suggested that people not push negative feelings away and not judge their thoughts. He led the group in a relaxation routine. Be patient with yourself. Caregivers should take care of themselves, which should include some time off. Reach out for help. Explore and find out what works for you.
The speakers presented an excellent, informative 18-page handout to those present. The handout listed resources with phone numbers and websites. Stress management, depression, anxiety, needs of care partners and cognitive strategies were covered in the handout. Information on balancing work and caregiving and building a self-care plan was included.
Rose presented each speaker with treats to enjoy as they traveled back to Little Rock as well as a gift card to Sonic.
The Parkinson’s Disease support group meets the second Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m. at the McGee Center in west Conway. The meetings are open to anyone interested in any aspect of Parkinson’s Disease. The next meeting will be 2 p.m. Sept. 13. For more information, call Rose at 501-246-1972 or 501-329-6282.
