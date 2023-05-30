The Parkinson’s Disease support group met May 10 at the McGee Center in Conway. A large group welcomed one new person to the group.
A printed report of the April 12 meeting was distributed. It was reported that the number of people in the US diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease has increased from 60,000 to 90,000 per year.
The meeting was conducted by Bronnie Rose, group facilitator. She led the group in a discussion of “Tips for Living Alone with Parkinson’s.” Some tips included:
- Accept your situation.
- Stay connected — join a support group.
- Participate in an exercise class.
- Get involved in your local community.
- Plan for your future.
- Adjust your living space.
- Set out to accomplish one task on the tougher days.
- Work toward making new connections or participating in an activity.
A person may live alone, but they do not have to be alone.
A handout, “The Parkinson’s Journey: Understanding Progressions,” encouraged healthy eating and regular exercise. A large portion of the article discussed exploring therapy advances. Parkinson’s Disease researchers are working to discover therapies to slow or stop Parkinson’s.
It was reported that The Michael J. Fox Foundation was involved in the discovery of a spinal fluid test that can detect Parkinson’s Disease in the cells of living people. It will allow researchers to understand some of the deep secrets of Parkinson’s Disease. Michael J. Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease at age 29, believes we are standing on the threshold of being able to prevent the disease. He says it is a “gigantic leap forward.” There is still more work to be done.
Three people from the group attended the eighth annual Parkinson’s Symposium at UAMS on April 16 — Rose, Ian and Carol McGrath. Rose gave a report on the presentations at the meeting including cognitive changes associated with Parkinson’s Disease, exercise, music, estate planning and the advantages of multidisciplinary Parkinson’s Disease care. She provided each person a copy of the UAMS Department of Neurology newsletter, “Parkinsonsism Brief.”
The newsletter contains information about the multidisciplinary clinic at UAMS, the virtual Parkinson’s Disease education library, clinical trials and rock steady boxing for people with Parkinson’s Disease. Contact information was also included if a person is interested in attending classes pertaining to art, cooking and/or music with Parkinson’s.
The Parkinson’s Disease support group meets the second Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m. in the McGee Center in west Conway. The meetings are free and open to anyone interested in any aspect of Parkinson’s Disease. The next meeting will be 2 p.m. June 14. For more information, call Rose at 501-246-1972 or 501-329-6282.
