The Parkinson’s Disease support group met May 10 at the McGee Center in Conway. A large group welcomed one new person to the group.

A printed report of the April 12 meeting was distributed. It was reported that the number of people in the US diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease has increased from 60,000 to 90,000 per year.

