The Parkinson’s Disease support group meetings will resume this month, facilitator Bronnie Rose told the Log Cabin Democrat.
The group will meet at 2 p.m. April 12 at the McGee Center in west Conway. The meetings are free and open to anyone interested in any aspect of Parkinson’s Disease, Rose said.
