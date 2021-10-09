The Parkinson’s Disease support group meetings have been suspended indefinitely due to high number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state, facilitator Bronnie Rose said.
The facilitator will continue to monitor COVID-19 case numbers, and will make an announcement in the Log Cabin Democrat when the meetings can resume.
For more information, call Rose at 501-329-6282 or 501-246-1972.
