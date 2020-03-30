An additional $45 million has been allocated by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to take on the COVID-19 pandemic in Arkansas.
The money will go toward the purchase of protective equipment for health care workers, used to buy ventilators and other equipment.
The announcement was made during the daily coronavirus update held by the governor and other state officials.
An original $30 million had been named for the cause but Hutchinson said it would not be enough to fight the spread of the virus.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the current number of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 473 — 5,735 total test with 5,262 negative.
The state has also reported:
- Seven total deaths.
- 62 people hospitalized, 21 on ventilators.
- 29 people recovered.
- 47 cases in nursing homes.
- Six of the 473 were pregnant women, 71 related to domestic travel, 73 were health care workers, 37 had diabetes, 12 were immunocompromised and 10 had chronic kidney disease.
During the news conference, the public also heard from Stacy Hurst, the director of Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, who encouraged visitors to follow the health guidelines presented and to practice social distancing.
"Parks are currently open but we have taken pretty extensive measures to reduce the risk for our visitors and our staff," she said.
At this point, all lodges, bathhouses and visitor centers are closed and are only allowing limited camping to RV, self-contained units only. Hurst said they have also moved to a contact-less check-in system, for camping to reduce contact.
"We want to continue to provide this valuable resource to the public but we need everyone to take very seriously the responsibility they have to help flatten the curve and reduce the spread of the virus," the director said.
Hurst said the No. 1 thing we need to be doing is practicing social distancing and avoiding congregating in groups.
"We hope that will not continue to happen," she said, adding activity will be monitored.
