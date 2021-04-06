Partners Bank has announced the recent election of Murray Benton, Sr. and Rhodes Thompson to its Board of Directors.
Murray Benton Sr., originally from Helena, currently resides in Jonesboro and is President of Mid-South Sales, LLC. Active in his community, Benton serves on the boards of NEA Baptist Hospital, Baptist Memorial Health Care System, NEA Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Jonesboro Unlimited. In addition, he serves as a commissioner for the Arkansas State Police and is a member of the NEA Industrial Development Commission. He is a graduate of Westminster College and is married to his wife, Nancy, with three children.
Rhodes Thompson, also from Helena, resides in Hernando, Mississippi and is founder of Thompson Wireless which became NewWave Link. He currently works with Keller Williams Realty serving the Memphis, TN-Metro area. Thompson serves on the board of Baptist Memorial Healthcare Corporation, the Longview Point Baptist Church leadership team, and is a Trustee for the Baptist Memorial Healthcare Corporation. He is a graduate of PCCUA and is married Kellie with two children.
Commenting on the elections, John O. Moore, President and CEO, stated, “We couldn’t be more pleased that these two successful businessmen have agreed to serve on our Board of Directors. Each of them offers unique strengths that will be an asset to our Company. The fact they reside in markets we have identified as opportunities for future growth and expansion, they will add a knowledgeable and refreshing perspective to our Board as we pursue our strategic objectives. In addition, their commitment to serving their communities parallels our core values and they will represent the Bank well in their respective communities and beyond. We welcome them to the team and look forward to their contributions.”
Partners Bank is an 81-year-old, Arkansas state-wide community bank with seven full-service locations in Helena, West Helena, Marvell, Wynne, Marion, Springdale, and a loan production office in Conway. As of March 31,2020, Partners Bank reported $340 million in assets.
