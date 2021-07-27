The Harbor Home for Women raised more than $16,000 in its Passion for Fashion event over the weekend.
“I am just overwhelmed at the community love and support of our Harbor Home for Women in Conway,” co-founder and Executive Director Dana Davin-Ward said. “Over $16,000 was raised for our mission. Thank you to our generous sponsors of this event and community partners who make what we do possible.”
During the fashion event, women in the program modeled dresses provided by Royal We of Conway and clothes donated by Linda Marie’s in Vilonia.
The Harbor Home for Women is a residential faith-based program for women coming out of the darkness of addiction.
The women in the program struggled with addictions to opioids, methamphetamine, heroin, alcohol and more.
“We have seen incredible results with amazing transformation in the lives of the residents who stay the full year and complete both Phase 1 and 2 of our Harbor Home Program,” Davin-Ward said.
She said the program accepts women regardless of their race, religion or sexual orientation. To date, women from seven different states ranging in age from 18-72 years old have completed the program.
Events like Passion for Fashion over the weekend help fund the nonprofit.
“Lives are being changed and restored and women are being shown the beauty and the joy of being a daughter of the king of kings and the most high God,” Davin-Ward said.
For more information about Harbor Home for Women, visit http://www.theharbor home.com.
